Volta (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $2.50

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLTA. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

NYSE VLTA opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts predict that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Volta by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Volta by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Volta in the third quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

