Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo Car AB (publ.) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.35. Volvo Car AB has a fifty-two week low of 5.74 and a fifty-two week high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

