Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus dropped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 3,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,697. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

