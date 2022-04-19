voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Get voxeljet alerts:

About voxeljet (Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.