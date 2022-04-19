W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.
Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 831,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,743. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
