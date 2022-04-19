W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CFO Sells $238,446.56 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GWW stock traded up $16.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

