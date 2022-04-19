Wabash National (WNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY22 guidance at at least $1.75 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WNC opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,339.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

