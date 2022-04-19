Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $126.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

