Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €161.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €161.00 ($173.12) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.44% from the stock’s current price.
SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($162.80).
Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €79.14 ($85.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -19.08. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €65.40 ($70.32) and a 52-week high of €203.20 ($218.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.49.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
