Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €161.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €161.00 ($173.12) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.44% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($162.80).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €79.14 ($85.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -19.08. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €65.40 ($70.32) and a 52-week high of €203.20 ($218.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.