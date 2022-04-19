Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $46.48.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($46.24) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
