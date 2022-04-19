Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WBD. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

