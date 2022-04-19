Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 711,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Washington Federal by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.