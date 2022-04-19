Waste Management (WM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WM opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $133.80 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,525,000 after acquiring an additional 308,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

