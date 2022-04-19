Waterdrop (WDH) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Waterdrop to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Waterdrop and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 272 1141 1248 49 2.40

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 433.77%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 25.89%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.27 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.93 million 28.52

Waterdrop’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.89% 2.82%

Summary

Waterdrop rivals beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

