Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.29.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

W opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $99.39 and a 12 month high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Wayfair by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

