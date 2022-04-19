Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ATN International (ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. "

3/31/2022 – ATN International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – ATN International had its price target lowered by analysts at BWS Financial from $85.00 to $52.00.

Shares of ATN International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,652. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth $89,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

