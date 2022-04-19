Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS: BTEGF) in the last few weeks:
- 4/18/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75.
- 4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00.
- 4/8/2022 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
- 4/7/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
- 2/28/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$7.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
- 2/21/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
- 2/18/2022 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 871,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.72. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.37.
Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
