Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS: BTEGF) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

4/8/2022 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

4/7/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

2/28/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$7.00.

2/25/2022 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

2/21/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

2/18/2022 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 871,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.72. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Get Baytex Energy Corp alerts:

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.