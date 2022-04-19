Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lumentum (LITE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE):

4/14/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

3/30/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $99.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.53.

Get Lumentum Holdings Inc alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 234,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.