Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

4/12/2022 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

3/31/2022 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416,408 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 110,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

