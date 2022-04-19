Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

4/14/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $335.00 to $289.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $367.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $397.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $465.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $360.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $435.00 to $359.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $370.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $360.00 to $210.00.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $344.00.

2/28/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $450.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

