Wells Fargo & Company Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $208.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

