Wells Fargo & Company Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $73.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after buying an additional 257,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

