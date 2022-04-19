Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $400.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.81.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

