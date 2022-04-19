Wells Fargo & Company Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $81.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SR. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $78.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. Spire’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.