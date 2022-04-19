Wells Fargo & Company Trims Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Target Price to $22.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE BRDG opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

