Wells Fargo & Company Trims TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price to $30.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.29.

Shares of TPG stock opened at 27.30 on Tuesday. TPG has a 12-month low of 26.50 and a 12-month high of 35.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 29.23.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of TPG at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

