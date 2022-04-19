Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wendy’s (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
