Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

