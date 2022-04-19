WesBanco (WSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after buying an additional 176,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WesBanco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WesBanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

