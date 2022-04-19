WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will post $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.29. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $82.17 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $15,964,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

