WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) will post $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.29. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $82.17 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $15,964,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.