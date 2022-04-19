Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WABC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

