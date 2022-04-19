Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $14.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

