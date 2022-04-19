Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $18.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
