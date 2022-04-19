Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.