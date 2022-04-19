Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
NYSE:EHI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
