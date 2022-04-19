Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:HIX opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.