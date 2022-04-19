Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
NYSE:HIX opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $7.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.