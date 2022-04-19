Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

