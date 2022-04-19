Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

