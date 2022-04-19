Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of WIA opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

