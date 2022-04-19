Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:WIW opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after buying an additional 135,038 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

