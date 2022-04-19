Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

