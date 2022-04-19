Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 2nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

