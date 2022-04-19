Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

