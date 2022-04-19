Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
