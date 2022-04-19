Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.
Shares of WDC opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19.
In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital (Get Rating)
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.
