Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

