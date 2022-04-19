Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

