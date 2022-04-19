Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.79 billion. Westlake reported sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Westlake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Westlake by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

