WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.56. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $230.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17,403.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

