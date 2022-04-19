Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WEYS stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $258.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

