Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
WEYS stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $258.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.54.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.
About Weyco Group (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
