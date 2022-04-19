Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,676,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 2,132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,408.6 days.
OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
