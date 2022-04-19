Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,676,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 2,132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,408.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, owns, operates, trades in, and sells real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Property, Development Property, Hotels, and Investment segments.

