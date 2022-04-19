Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.77.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,767. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$45.76 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total transaction of C$2,798,009.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,866,135.96. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,551,976.99. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

